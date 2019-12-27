WEST LIBERTY — A West Liberty laundromat’s coin machine was broken into during the holidays.
According to Interim Police Chief Jeff Morrison, the coin machine at The Soapbox laundromat was emptied early Dec. 24.
A frequent customer of Soapbox Laundry entered the building at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and discovered the coin-operated machine had been robbed.
The customer asked to remain anonymous.
“I noticed when I walked in the door that there were a lot of quarters all over the place, and then when I started looking around I noticed the machine, and you could tell it had been broken into," the customer said.
The customer went home and reported the robbery to the West Liberty police.
“There are a lot of cameras in here, so I never would have thought someone would try to do something like this,” the customer said, “and it’s always lit up in here, so you would think someone going by would have seen something.”
Co-owner Tony Newton said there wasn’t damage to the building or any of the other machines.
“We’re still waiting to review some other videos of the area, and hopefully that will show something,” Newton said.
Morrison said there are no concrete leads, but the case is under investigation.
Newton would not disclose how much money may have been taken. He said the laundry was robbed more than 10 years ago, and he still feels “violated.”
“We’re probably going to put more cameras up,” Newton said, “We’re also going to switch to a different style of coin box, and we’re looking at changing from being open 24/7 back to closing early.”
