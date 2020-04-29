Wilton plans (and hopes) for a traditional graduation ceremony in July

WILTON — Wilton Community School District is determined to make this year’s commencement ceremony special no matter what format it’s in.
As of April 29, Wilton Jr./Sr. High School is planning on holding a traditional graduation ceremony for its 2019-2020 graduating class.
Originally scheduled for May 17, social distancing guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic have caused it to be pushed back to 2 p.m. July 12. This is the latest date it can be held, according to Wilton Superintendent Joe Burnett.
“We felt like going past July, there would be things like county fairs and kids getting ready to go off to college, so it would be a lot harder to get everyone together,” Burnett said. “So we thought that would be as late a date as we could do, realistically.”
This decision was reached after receiving input from the senior class president and student council president. There was also a survey given to senior students, and of the 67 responses received, an overwhelming majority wanted a traditional graduation ceremony.
“They really wanted to get together as a group physically, and I respect that,” Burnett said. “We wanted to give them that opportunity. At the end of the day, we want to recognize our seniors and respect their wishes.”
“It’s a really difficult time right now,” Wilton Principal Marc Snavely said, adding he understands how hard this situation has been on both families and staff. “We’re just doing our best to have that formal graduation ceremony.”
Of course, this all depends on whether social distancing and group gathering guidelines have been lifted by July.
The ceremony would not include performances from the high school band or choir, though the senior song from the school’s variety show would still be shared. There is a possibility that only graduates and/or graduates and their immediate families will be allowed to attend, as well as the possibility that the District would have to go to its back-up plan.
That would be a virtual ceremony, mostly pre-recorded and released on Facebook. Following that, students and families would be able to decorate their cars and hold a parade using the Founder’s Day route. At the end of the parade, the students — who will be allowed to wear their cap and gown in their car — would receive their diplomas and awards. Their names would also be read aloud on a PA system and their name and picture would be displayed on the Cypress Street electric sign.
“We don’t know what the parameters will be in July,” said Burnett. “We just have to be flexible and open to alternatives as that time comes closer.”
Whatever happens, he hopes that the senior class of 2020 can still have a slice of normalcy in a not-so-normal year through a graduation ceremony, whether in a traditional or digital form. In the meantime, Burnett is encouraging his own personal mantra of staying positive and taking things one day at a time.
“The best part of Wilton is that, being a smaller school, we believe its very family oriented. We have strong kids that come from string families, and I know they’re very resilient,” he said. “From the ones I’ve talked to, they will come out of this stronger, and I have no doubt that they will be successful as they move through life. I don’t think the last few months will deter them in any way in any future success, and I have full confidence in their abilities.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.