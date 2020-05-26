Wilton seniors will be celebrating their graduation with a parade this Sunday

WILTON — As the official graduation date passes by for many schools this week, one local school isn’t going to let the occasion slip by without a bit of celebration.
At 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, the Wilton High School Class of 2020 will hold a parade to celebrate their graduation this year.
Like other Iowa schools this year, Wilton High School seniors had their final year cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was definitely something that none of us expected,” said student Taylor Garvin, president of the WHS student body, “The last day we had school was a Thursday, and I was not thinking that would be the last day I’d see all my friends and walk out of school.”
Earlier last month, Wilton Superintendent Joe Burnett announced the Class of 2020’s graduation ceremony would be moved to 2 p.m., July 12, the latest possible date it could be pushed to, according to Burnett.
While there is currently an in-person ceremony planned, should circumstances change and this no longer be possible, the ceremony will be a virtual one with a parade afterward. “I definitely hope its in-person instead of virtual,” Garvin said, “I feel like with a virtual ceremony, it just doesn’t give you that same feel of ‘we just graduated’. Walking across that stage is something we’ve waited our entire school year for.”
But while July is still a ways away, Garvin gave her fellow seniors a chance to celebrate now by organizing a senior parade. She said that she was inspired by watching the other towns around Wilton have fun with graduation parades and seeing how much the students seemed to enjoy them.
“I thought that our senior class deserved to have one too,” Garvin said. In addition, she explained that some students wouldn’t be able to participate in the July ceremony. “We have three kids that are getting shipped off to the military in June,” she said, “So this is like a celebration for our whole class, but it’s also a really big deal for them because they won’t be here for our actual graduation in July.”
While the parade might have been just as short-notice as their early summer break, Garvin said thanks to social media, it was easy to get to her classmates and organize the event. Some will be out of town or working, but she is still hopeful that most of her class will be able to join in on the fun and celebrate their graduation together.
The senior parade will be starting at the high school parking lot, the parade will then use the traditional Wilton Founder’s route, going down Ovenson Drive to Summit, Maurer, 4th and then back to Summit. Along with decorating their cars for the occasion, seniors will wear their graduation caps and gowns.
“I really hope everyone can come and join us,” said Garvin.
