Woman dies after boating accident in Milan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old woman has died after a boat accident involving four people near the steel dam in Milan.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the death late Sunday.

Battalion Chief Terry Smith, of Rock Island Fire Department, said his crew assisted at the accident that happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

“When they (the boaters) called us, they said they were at the steel dam in Rock Island, at 11th and 50th Avenue, near Vandruff Island (an island that splits the Rock River,)” he said.

The boat actually was on the south side of the river dam, and had gone over the steel dam in Milan. There are two dams in the area, Smith said.

Four people were in the water, with two clinging to the boat.

One person was taken to UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island in critical condition, another had minor injuries and one had no visible injuries, Smith said.

Responders could not reach the 21-year-old woman.

The Department of Natural Resources will manage the investigation, Smith said. All four people were wearing life jackets.

The woman's name was not being released late Sunday.