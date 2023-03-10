In northern Ukraine, 11-year-old girl Veronika Krasevychand and her mother feed their town’s stray cats – including their former family pet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In northern Ukraine, 11-year-old girl Veronika Krasevychand and her mother feed their town’s stray cats – including their former family pet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nearly six months after the sabotage on the Russia-to-Germany pipelines, there is no accepted explanation as to what happened. And a series of…
Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance real…
Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other iconic monolit…
Five years ago, scientist He Jiankui shocked the world with claims that he created the first genetically edited babies. Now, after three years…
China's leader Xi Jinping has called for “more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.” That came in a speech to military…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.