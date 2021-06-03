12 Australian media companies fined for breaking Pell order

The Age Company was fined AU$450,000 ($345,000) and News Life Media AU$400,000 ($306,000).

No foreign news organization has been charged with breaching the suppression order. The U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment would prevent such censorship in the United States, so attempting to extradite an American for breaching an Australian suppression order would be futile.

Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and regarded as the third most senior cleric in the Vatican when he became the most senior Catholic ever convicted of child sex abuse.

Pell’s five convictions have since been overturned and he has returned to the Vatican after spending 13 months in prison.

No Australian media company published a straight news report of Pell’s convictions, but some directed their audiences to international online reports.

Melbourne’s most popular newspaper, Herald Sun, published a white headline “CENSORED” across a black front page.

“The world is reading a very important story that is relevant to Victorians,” the newspaper said, referring to residents of Victoria state.

The newspaper said it was prevented from “publishing details of this significant news.”