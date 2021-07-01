130 countries back deal on global minimum tax for companies

Under the deal, countries could tax their companies' foreign earnings up to 15% if they go untaxed through subsidiaries in other countries. That would remove the incentive to use accounting and legal schemes to shift profits to low-rate countries where they do little or no business, since the profits would be taxed at home anyway. Such tax avoidance practices cost countries between $100 billion and $240 billion in lost revenue annually, according to the OECD.

Not all of the 139 countries that joined the talks signed on to the deal. Ireland's finance ministry said it had “broad support” for the approach used in the agreement but could not agree to the 15% minimum. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the country's 12.5% rate is a “fair rate.” Ireland said it would “contructively engage” in discussions going forward.

Signers included Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, regarded by economists as tax havens, and major economic powers China and India.