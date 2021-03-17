14 hospitalized in Canaries after migrants rescued at sea

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Scores of migrants have been rescued from several boats near Spain's Canary Islands, with 14 — many suffering from hypothermia — requiring hospitalization, authorities said Wednesday. A baby girl was in critical condition, while one person was reported to have died at sea and the body thrown overboard by other migrants.

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service rescued the 84 passengers of two boats Wednesday, and 52 from one more late Tuesday, near the island of Gran Canaria. Another boat was spotted near the island of Lanzarote Wednesday and a rescue operation was under way.

Among the sub-Saharan Africans rescued Tuesday evening south of the island of Gran Canaria were 29 women and nine children in poor health. The group told rescuers they had been at sea in the Atlantic Ocean for five days. Upon disembarkation, Red Cross medics immediately performed resuscitating maneuvers on a baby girl, Iñigo Vila head of Red Cross Emergency Unit told the Associated Press.

The child was in critical condition and three other women in serious condition, the local health department said. In total nine children and five adults were hospitalized.