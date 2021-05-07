 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17-year-old killed at junior basketball game in Australia
0 comments
AP

17-year-old killed at junior basketball game in Australia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 17-year-old boy police believe was a spectator at a junior basketball game was stabbed and later died in hospital from his injuries.

Police said Saturday that emergency services were called to Eagle Stadium in the southwestern Melbourne suburb of Werribee late afternoon on Friday.

Another boy, aged 15, is assisting police with their inquiries and has been released without charge.

The remainder of the scheduled games Friday were canceled. Some of the games involved children as young as 7 or 8.

Spectators reported seeing a male running with a knife in his hands.

A woman whose daughter was playing basketball at the time told local media that the incident was “shocking."

“My friend saw someone on the floor in the corridor just after he had been stabbed,” she told local media. .“These were under-8 games and it’s lucky nothing more serious happened."

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+44
May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic
World

May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous — and at times violent — May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian zoo welcomes rare echidna puggle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News