 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Belarusian journalists sent to prison for covering protest
0 comments
AP

2 Belarusian journalists sent to prison for covering protest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2 Belarusian journalists sent to prison for covering protest

Journalists Ekaterina Bakhvalova, right, and Daria Chultsova embrace inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A court in Belarus on Tuesday opened a trial of two journalists, who could face years in prison after covering a protest. Ekaterina Bakhvalova and Daria Chultsova were filming police action to disperse a protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, in November for Belsat TV channel when they were arrested and charged of "organizing actions rudely violating public order." They denied the accusations.

 STR

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president.

The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Bakhvalava, 27, who goes by the name Andreyeva, and Daria Chultsova, 23 of the Polish-funded Belsat TV channel. They were arrested in November when police broke down the door of an apartment in Minsk from which they were doing a live stream of a protest and charged them with “organizing actions rudely violating public order,” accusations they have denied.

Addressing the court before the verdict, Bakhvalava vowed to continue working for “building a Belarus that won't have political repressions.”

“I'm not pleading. I'm demanding acquittal for me and my colleagues,” she said in a reference to other Belarusian journalists who have been put into custody.

There have been more than 400 detentions of journalists in Belarus over the last six months. At least 10 of them have faced criminal charges and remain in custody.

“We consider the sentence politically motivated, its' goal is to scare all journalists to prevent them from fulfilling their professional duty to cover socially important events in the country,” the Belarusian Association of Journalists said. “That effectively amounts to a professional ban.”

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus has called for their release and is urging Belarusian authorities to stop prosecuting journalists for doing their jobs.

Belarus has been rocked by protests after official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election handed President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.

Authorities in the Eastern European nation have responded with a sweeping crackdown on the demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands were brutally beaten.

The United States and the European Union have responded to the Belarus election and the crackdown by introducing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
World

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on
World

Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on

Former US President Donald Trump's condition with Covid-19 became so concerning last year that there was talk of putting him on a ventilator, according to what Trump told one person at the time, raising questions over whether the White House downplayed the seriousness of his situation.

Dutch govt appeals court order to scrap coronavirus curfew
World

Dutch govt appeals court order to scrap coronavirus curfew

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court ordered the government Tuesday to end the curfew it imposed last month to rein in the spread of the coronavirus, saying the ruling coalition was not entitled to use emergency powers to impose the restrictive measure.

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows a massive crater in Siberia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News