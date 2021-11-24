2 journalists at Norway state broadcaster arrested in Qatar

Ekeland, a sports journalist, and Ghorbani, a photographer, had been in Qatar as the country marked one year to go before the World Cup. The two were reportedly detained after reporting on the condition of migrant laborers during a live report.

The journalists told NRK that they were not allowed to leave with their equipment. The Norwegian Union of Journalists and the country’s football federation both criticized the journalists’ arrest.

“It is pretty good to be back on Norwegian soil,” Ekeland told reporters upon arrival at the Oslo airport. “It has been some challenging days but we knew lots of people were working for us, so that was good.”

”We were held for 32 hours,” he said.

In a statement to NRK, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said “they were arrested while performing their duties as journalists.”

“Freedom of expression is the mainstay of a functioning democracy, and also fundamental to be able to fulfill other human rights,” she said.