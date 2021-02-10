2 more bodies found six weeks after Norway landslide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Six weeks after one of the worst landslides in modern Norway’s history, search teams have found two more bodies in the rubble, authorities said.

In total, nine bodies have been found so far and one other person is believed to have died in the landslide, which swept away homes in a residential area in the village of Ask on Dec. 30.

Last month, authorities said there was no hope of finding survivors and stopped the search in below-freezing temperatures. Helicopters and drones with heat-detecting cameras had flown over the ravaged hillside in Ask, which has a population of around 5,000 residents and is part of the Gjerdrum municipality.

The landslide destroyed at least nine buildings with more than 30 apartments in the village, located 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo.

After the two latest bodies were found, police spokeswoman Mari Stoltenberg said late Tuesday there was now an increased hope of finding the last missing person.