 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Russian opposition activists sentenced on drug charges
0 comments
AP

2 Russian opposition activists sentenced on drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian opposition activist and her husband were handed prison sentences Thursday on drug charges they rejected as a sham.

A court in Pskov in northwestern Russia convicted Lia Milushkina and her husband Artyom Milushkin on charges of selling illegal drugs, and sentenced them to 10 1/2 and 11 years respectively. They have dismissed the accusations as politically motivated.

After hearing the verdict, Milushkin broke a bench inside a metal cage in the courtroom where he was placed during the hearing. He claimed during the trial that police officers threatened to plant drugs on him.

Milushkina, who was the Pskov coordinator for the Open Russia opposition group, and her husband who also was an opposition activist, have remained in custody since their arrest in January 2019.

Open Russia was financed by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Open Russia’s leaders dissolved the group in May to protect its members from prosecution after Russian authorities designated it as an “undesirable” organization, along with scores of others, using a 2015 law that made membership in such organizations a criminal offense.

Two Russian news outlets and a legal aid group backed by Khodorkovsky also shut down last week after authorities blocked their websites over their alleged ties to “undesirable” organizations.

The crackdown on Open Russia was part of a far-ranging sweep of opposition groups and critical media ahead of the Sept. 19 parliamentary election, which is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the next presidential election in 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco to require vaccination proof indoors

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021
World

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.

+8
Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining
World

Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Pompeii's archaeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions and tourists whipped out smart phones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government's plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.

+20
'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response
World

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being largely tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers trek Bosnian mountain to see the Perseid meteor shower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News