2 women, political opposites, vying in race for Japan PM

Women comprise only about 10% of Japan's parliament, and analysts say many tend to try to advance by showing party loyalty rather than pursuing gender equality.

Takaichi has supported women’s health and fertility issues, in line with the LDP policy of having women serve in their traditional roles of being good mothers and wives, but she is unlikely to promote women’s rights or sexual diversity, Miura said.

Takaichi, 60, was first elected to parliament in 1993 and her role model is Margaret Thatcher. She has served in key party and government posts, including ministers of internal affairs and gender equality.

A drummer in a heavy-metal band and a motorbike rider as a student, she supports the imperial family’s male-only succession, and opposes same-sex marriage and a revision to the 19th-century civil law that could allow women to keep their maiden name.

Taniguchi, the analyst, says Takaichi's backing of the party majority is "unfortunate as her success could make many women think that speaking and acting on behalf of men is the way to be successful in this country.”