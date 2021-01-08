2020 smashed the record for billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, NOAA says

'The odds are stacked against us'

While a year with 22 separate billion-dollar disasters is unusual, it could become less so depending on the choices made today.

Smith doesn't think we will have another year with this many events until later in the decade. Still, the trend of increased costly weather and climate disasters is not going in the right direction.

"The odds are stacked against us due to exposure, vulnerability and climate change trending in the wrong direction," contributing to the increase in costly disasters, Smith said.

While many want to single out climate change as the culprit for these disasters being worse than in the past, Smith emphasizes that there are additional factors in play.

There is more exposure: more population and assets at risk. With more people to impact and more homes and businesses that can be destroyed, the upper limit of cost is increasing.