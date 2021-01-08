2020 tied with 2016 for hottest year ever recorded

Global average temperatures last year were tied for the hottest on record, capping what was also the planet's hottest decade ever recorded, according to new data analysis released Friday.
The last six years are now the hottest six on record, with 2020 on par with 2016 as the hottest year ever recorded.
The new analysis comes from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, one of several datasets that track global temperatures and climate change impacts.
Last year's temperatures were 0.6 degrees Celsius (1.08 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 1981 to 2010 average, and 1.25 degrees Celsius (2.25 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average.
Global warming has brought the planet ever closer to the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold, which scientists have warned will increase the risk for more extreme wildfires, droughts, floods and food shortages potentially impacting hundreds of millions of people.
However, it was abundantly clear in 2020 that the world is already seeing worsening disasters from climate change.
It began in January, when heat and drought stoked unprecedented wildfires across Australia. When the flames were finally extinguished, the fires had charred an area larger than the state of Florida. An analysis last year found that climate change made the fires at least 30% more likely.
Then came the Atlantic hurricane season, which saw a record-breaking 30 named storms, 12 of which made landfall in the United States. Many of those storms carried the fingerprints of climate change, which scientists say is making hurricanes more destructive.
Extremely hot and dry conditions also fueled the worst wildfire season ever recorded in the Western U.S., which engulfed an estimated 10.3 million acres in flames.
And in the Arctic, some of the most extreme temperatures anywhere on Earth were observed in 2020, as the region continues to warm more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet.
Huge parts of the Arctic saw temperatures more than 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above average, and some locations saw average temperatures more than 6 degrees Celsius (10.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal for the year.
To illustrate how enormous a 6 degree Celsius difference can be: During the last ice age, which occurred about 20,000 years ago and featured much of North America covered in ice, the planet's average temperature was about 6 degrees Celsius cooler than it is today.
"2020 stands out for its exceptional warmth in the Arctic and a record number of tropical storms in the North Atlantic," said Carlo Buontempo, the director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, in a news release. "It is no surprise that the last decade was the warmest on record, and is yet another reminder of the urgency of ambitious emissions reductions to prevent adverse climate impacts in the future."
50 stunning science images from 2020
Comandante Ferraz Station in Antarctica ready for 2020 inauguration
Viking-era runestone warns of climate crisis
Catastrophic bushfires in Australia continue
Taal volcano erupts in the Philippines
A deadly new coronavirus spreads
Coronavirus genome published
Soyuz MS-13 returns to earth
A memorial for coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang
SARS-CoV-2 named COVID-19
Svalbard Global Seed Vault set to receive major delivery
Monoceros the Unicorn, a nebula-rich region
A global effort to flatten the curve
iCub Robot used to study cognition
COVID-19 vaccine trials
M-class solar flares spotted by NASA
SpaceX launches
Cautious reopening at Berlin’s Sealife aquarium
CT scan for a 210-kilogram gorilla in South Africa
Energy-producing algae research
Annular solar eclipse viewing from Kathmandu
Jellyfish invade Scituate Harbor
Pink snow spotted in the Italian Alps
Comet NEOWISE seen from Nevada
International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project underway
Indoor vertical farming technology advances
Summer heatwave hits Svalbard Archipelago
Volunteers take part in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Deforestation of the Amazon reaches a new high
Derecho causes widespread damage across Iowa farmlands
Record-breaking temperatures in California
A loggerhead hatchling begins its journey to the sea
Record-setting fires in Brazil’s Pantanal
Stratospheric solar flight over Switzerland
Titan Arum flower plant blooms in Belgium
Mammoth discovery in Mexico
The largest wildfire season in California’s history
Measuring the flight of the Andean condor
Stan the T-Rex goes up for auction
Sniffer dogs taught to detect COVID-19
Largest mass whale stranding event in Australia’s history
A major archaeological discovery in Egypt
Record-breaking hurricane season continues
Drought-resistant wheat approved in Argentina
Murder hornets captured in Washington
Ecological impact of fires on giant Sequoias
Relocation of endangered yellow-legged frog by USGS biologists
Arecibo telescope decommissioned
An unmanned Chinese spacecraft lands on the Moon
Ocean research vessel Tara embarks on a new mission
FDA grants emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.