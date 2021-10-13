 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
24-year-old from Turkey confirmed as world's tallest living woman
0 comments
spotlight AP

24-year-old from Turkey confirmed as world's tallest living woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7 feet, 0.7 inches, has officially been named the tallest woman alive by Guinness World Records.

A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi's phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Gelgi was re-measured this year after being named the world's tallest living female teenager in 2014 at the age of 18.

Due to her condition, Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair, but she is able to use a walker for short periods.

Gelgi is keen to use her platform to inform people about rare medical conditions like Weaver.

"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," she said in the statement.

Her height intrigues people when they see her, but most people are kind and supportive, Gelgi told Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi

Rumeysa Gelgi, a 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall, has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records. Gelgi normally uses a wheelchair, but she can move using a walker for a short period.

The world's tallest living man, Sultan Kösen, is also from Turkey and stands 8 feet, 2.8 inches tall.

Guinness World Records said the fact that both the tallest living male and female record holders are from the same country is "a rare occurrence."

The last time it happened was in 2009, when China's Bao Xishun (7 feet, 8.95 inches) and Yao Defen (7 feet, 7.85 inches) held the records. Gelgi took over the record from Yao.

The tallest woman ever recorded was Zeng Jinlian from Hunan Province, China, who measured 8 feet, 1 inch at the time of her death in February 1982.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Would humans be able to survive on Mercury?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
World

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix's 'Squid Game' comes to life in Abu Dhabi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News