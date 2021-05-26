3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp deactivated brake

“In this way, the brake couldn’t function, and this brought about the fact that when the cable broke, the cabin fell backwards,” he said.

Sky and the LaPresse news agency identified the three people arrested as the owner of the cable car service, the company's director and the service chief.

Verbania Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi said the deactivation of the brake was clearly designed as a stop-gap measure to allow the funicular to continue operating. The more extensive, “radical" repair operation that was needed would have likely taken it out of service, she said.

Bossi told reporters that investigators believed the stop-gap measure was used with “the full knowledge" of the cable car company owners.

As a result, the arrests turned the horror of Sunday's disaster into outrage, given it appeared to have been an entirely preventable tragedy.

Already, the mayor of the hometown of one of the victims, Serena Cosentino, announced that the city would pursue legal action against those responsible, saying it would present itself as an injured party in the civil portion of any possible prosecution.

“The news unfortunately is showing a broad plane of responsibility and omissive guilt," Diamonte Mayor Ernesto Magorno said in a statement.

