 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 crew missing after ships collide in Japanese strait
0 comments
AP

3 crew missing after ships collide in Japanese strait

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
3 crew missing after ships collide in Japanese strait

This photo shows a chemical tanker, Ulsan Pioneer after a collision on the coast of Imabari, Ehime prefecture, southern Japan Friday, May 28, 2021. A freighter sank in a Japanese strait early Friday after colliding with the chemical tanker operated by a South Korean company, and three crew members from the cargo ship are missing.

 Suo Takekuma

TOKYO (AP) — A freighter sank in a Japanese strait early Friday after colliding with another ship, and three crew members from the cargo ship are missing.

Nine of the 12 crewmembers from the Japanese freighter have been rescued, and the coast guard was searching for others in waters roughly 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north of the coast of Imabari in Ehime prefecture.

The Byakko collided Thursday night with a chemical tanker operated by a South Korean company, and the collision caused the Byakko to sink.

Ulsan Pioneer tanker was run by South Korean firm Heung-A Shipping Co. with 13 crew members, including Korean and Myanmar nationals, the coast guard said in a statement. It departed a port in China on Tuesday for Osaka, Japan, conveying acetic acid.

None of the Ulsan Pioneer’s crew members was injured.

The Byakko was operated by Kobe-based Prince Kaiun Co. and was carrying car parts overnight to Kanda, a town in Fukuoka prefecture.

On average, around 400 vessels a day pass through the Kurushima Strait in southern Japan where the collision occurred.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic want North Macedonia in EU
World

Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic want North Macedonia in EU

  • Updated

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The foreign ministers of Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia voiced unanimous support Saturday for North Macedonia and Albania to start membership talks with European Union, arguing that bilateral issues should not block the EU's enlargement into the Western Balkans.

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan government warns al Qaeda is still thriving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News