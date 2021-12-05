3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — An army vehicle plowed into a peaceful march by anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said.

Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a military takeover on Feb. 1.

A video posted on social media showed a speeding army truck barreling into the marchers from behind. Voices can be heard saying: “The car is coming ... Please help! It hit the children ... Oh! ... Dead! ... Run, ... run!” The video shows about a dozen people running away.

A witness told The Associated Press that the protesters had been on his street for just two minutes before the military truck hit them, leaving three people lying motionless on the road.

“About five armed soldiers got out of the vehicle and chased after the protesters,” said the witness, who insisted on anonymity for fear of arrest. “They opened fire and also arrested young people who had been hit by the car. At least 10 people were arrested.”