3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

Card's work on minimum wage was an example of a “natural experiment." The problem with such experiments is that it can sometimes be difficult to isolate cause and effect. For example, if you want to figure out whether an extra year of education will increase a person’s income, you can simply compare the incomes of adults with one more year of schooling to those without.

Yet there are many other factors that may determine whether those who got an extra year of schooling are able to make more money. Perhaps they are harder workers or more diligent and would have made more money than those without the extra year even if they did not stay in school. These kinds of issues cause economists and other social science researchers to say “correlation doesn’t prove causation.”

Imbens and Angrist, however, developed statistical methods to get around these challenges and determine more precisely what can actually be said about the causes and effects of natural experiments.

“I was just absolutely stunned then to get a telephone call," Imbens said from his home in Massachusetts. “And then I was just absolutely thrilled to hear the news ... that I got to share this with Josh Angrist and and David Card," whom he called "both very good friends of mine.” Imbens said Angrist was best man at his wedding.