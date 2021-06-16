 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Apple Daily execs arrested under Hong Kong security law
0 comments
AP

5 Apple Daily execs arrested under Hong Kong security law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONG KONG (AP) —

Hong Kong police on Thursday morning arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to media reports.

Local media, including the South China Morning Post and Apple Daily, reported national security police arrested Apple Daily’s chief editor Ryan Law.

Others arrested included Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily, as well as its chief operating officer and two other editors.

The government said in a statement Thursday that Hong Kong’s National Security Department had arrested five directors of a company for “suspected contravention” of the national security law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Iran election race narrows but fears persist of low turnout
World

Iran election race narrows but fears persist of low turnout

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran grappled with fears of low voter turnout two days ahead of its presidential election as the race narrowed on Wednesday into a showdown between the country’s hard-line judiciary chief and moderate former Central Bank chief.

+2
New company, same woes: Puerto Rico suffers power outages
World

New company, same woes: Puerto Rico suffers power outages

  • Updated

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A private company that took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico this month has struggled with widespread outages and growing anger as it scrambled to control a fire that left hundreds of thousands of clients in the dark.

Watch Now: Related Video

'What are you so afraid of?': Journalist presses Putin on political opposition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News