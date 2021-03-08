5 key points from Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview

“There is a level of control by fear that has existed for generations,” he said.

———

HARRY HAS A FRACTURED RELATIONSIP WITH HIS FATHER AND BROTHER

Harry revealed a breakdown in his relations with his father Prince Charles, who is heir to the British throne, and elder brother Prince William, the second in line.

He said at one point Charles stopped taking his calls, and there was still “a lot to work through” in their relationship.

“I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” Harry said.

He said he and William had “been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”

———

HARRY AND MEGHAN HAD TWO WEDDING CEREMONIES

The couple’s lavish May 2019 wedding at Windsor Castle was a grand ceremonial affair, watched by millions around the world. But Meghan revealed she and Harry had already exchanged vows in private three days earlier in the presence of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Anglican church.