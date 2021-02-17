5 things to know for February 17: Winter weather, Biden, Covid-19, Trump, China

2. Joe Biden

President Joe Biden set a new deadline at a CNN town hall last night: By the end of July, the US will have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate every single American. He also said the nation could hope to return to normal by next Christmas, adding that he didn't want to over-promise. Those questions were among several that Biden addressed in his first town hall as President. He also clarified confusion on schools reopening, defended a call for a minimum wage hike and insisted that the country was not divided. If you missed it, CNN's Chris Cillizza has some takeaways on what mattered most. Overall, Biden showed that "the days of presidential pandemic denial and indifference to America's suffering are over," CNN's Stephen Collinson writes.