5 things to know for January 19: Inauguration, transition, Covid-19, Russia, Uganda

2. White House transition

President Trump is expected to issue around 100 pardons and commutations today, his last full day in office. The list of clemency actions reportedly includes white-collar criminals and high-profile rappers but so far not Trump himself or members of his family (there's been talk of Trump pardoning himself in the wake of the Capitol riots). The President also wanted to declassify information related to the Russia probe before he leaves office, but with the hours ticking down, it's not clear if that will get done. Even after he leaves office, Trump has at least one thorny battle waiting for him: his impeachment trial, which will likely start in the Senate soon. Speaking of the Senate, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell are hammering out a plan for how the evenly split Senate will be run. Democrats will make the schedule, and each party will likely hold an even number of committee seats.