5 things to know for June 11: Biden, Covid-19, Capitol riot, Ethiopia, US drought

2. Coronavirus

3. Capitol riot

Six men from California connected to a right-wing militia face new conspiracy charges from the Justice Department for their alleged role in planning the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Since the insurrection, prosecutors have charged numerous members of far-right extremist groups in connection with the riot. This latest case is the first against multiple people said to be involved with the Three Percenters. The head of the FBI said he expects more serious charges related to the attack, though he added that he wasn't aware of any such investigation involving former President Trump.