5 things to know for June 22: Covid-19, NCAA, White House, New York, Belarus

Children in Brazil have been dying from Covid-19 at higher rates than nearly anywhere else in the world. Doctors and researchers say the country's higher child death rate stems from several issues but the main culprit is social inequality. CNN's Isa Soares reports.

1. Coronavirus

After weeks of warnings about the growing dangers of coronavirus variants, the Delta variant may be responsible for a six-fold increase in hospitalizations in one Missouri city. A hospital CEO in Springfield said most new patients there are unvaccinated and appear to have not observed basic pandemic precautions. Health experts worry more local spikes like this could be on the horizon. We're now about two weeks away from the Biden administration's self-imposed July 4 deadline to reach a 70% partial vaccination rate among US adults. And while the reported 65.4% seems promising, vaccination rates have slowed to a crawl. Meanwhile, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to meet tomorrow to discuss a handful of reports linking treatable heart inflammation to the coronavirus vaccine in youths and young adults.