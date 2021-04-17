60 years after the Bay of Pigs invasion, many Cuban Americans' distrust of the Democratic Party still affects national politics

But almost immediately, they say, there were signs the operation would fail.

Upon landing, Heros says the first thing he remembers seeing was a fellow brigade paratrooper, shot before reaching the ground.

"The first thing I saw was him hanging from a tree, having been killed."

"There was not a minute in which we didn't have some type of action going on," said Lopez de la Cruz, who said the brigade had some initial success against Castro's forces, but could not sustain their gains. "We actually ran out of ammunition."

"I always say we lost the war two days before we landed," said Lopez de la Cruz.

According to Lopez de la Cruz, who would later serve in the US armed forces, numerous tactical changes to the original plan of attack and an overall lack of commitment from the US government doomed the operation.

Under a plan originally devised by the Eisenhower administration, the United States promised to help Brigade 2506 with air support once the operation was underway. But after three days of intense fighting, help never came.

Then-President John F. Kennedy canceled the planned strike, leaving the brigade to be crushed and captured.