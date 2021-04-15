7 Hong Kong democracy leaders to be sentenced amid crackdown

The seven expected to receive sentencing Friday include Lee, a lawyer and former lawmaker known as Hong Kong’s “father of democracy” for his advocacy of human rights and democracy in the city dating to the British colonial era; Lai, an entrepreneur and and founder of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid; and Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker known for helping to organize annual candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

“I’m ready to face the penalty and sentencing and I’m proud that I can walk with the people of Hong Kong for this democracy,” Lee Cheuk-yan said ahead of the court session, as supporters held up signs condemning political persecution. “We will walk together even in darkness, we will walk with hope in our hearts.”

Lawyers Albert Ho and Margaret Ng, as well as former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung and Cyd Ho, were also among the seven found guilty.

According to their convictions, six of the seven defendants carried a banner that criticized police and called for reforms as they left Victoria Park and led a procession through the center of the city. The other defendant, Margaret Ng, joined them on the way and helped carry the banner.