spotlight AP

70 photos capturing Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee marking 70 years on the throne

  • 0

Prince Charles and his son Prince William have honored the past and looked to the future as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Diana Ross, rock band Queen, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and others performed in front of some 22,000 people gathered on the Mall for the open-air “Party at the Palace,” which rounded up the third day of a four-day holiday weekend dedicated to celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The 96-year-old monarch did not attend the concert, but she delighted the crowds when she appeared in a surprise video recorded with an animated version of another British national treasure: Paddington Bear.

More from the celebration at night:

