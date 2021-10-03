 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9 players on Cuba's U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
0 comments
AP

9 players on Cuba's U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAVANA (AP) — Nine of the 24 players on Cuba's national team at baseball's U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico, the Cuban government confirmed Sunday.

Cuban officials called the players' actions “vile abandonments” in a note published by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island's National Sports Institute.

The institute did not identify the players who stayed in Mexico.

The defection of nine players is one of the biggest such losses by a Cuban team playing abroad. Cuban baseball players are often recruited by scouts looking to sign them to play with major league clubs, and the strained relations between the U.S. and Cuba prevents them from a regular hiring process.

In 2018, the Caribbean nation signed an agreement with Major League Baseball on normalizing sports relations, but it was soon annulled by the Trump administration, which took a hard line against Cuba seeking to pressure the island's Communist government into making political changes.

Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game. The U23 World Cup was held in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+22
Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote
World

Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe’s biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction.

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years
World

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

  • Updated

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News