'A cockroach moving in my head': Insect removed from man's ear after 3 days

"I left the doctor with no relief at all. I spent most of the weekend laying on my side or jamming a hairdryer in my ear. When I had to walk around I would instantly be dizzy. When I would lay down, I could hear the water moving around my ear drum," he said.

"Over the weekend I tried anything I could for relief -- ear candles, jumping on one leg, chewing gum, I went for a run -- just anything I could think of [to] get the ear to clear."

'A cockroach moving in my head'

On Sunday night the wriggling suddenly stopped but the ear was still blocked, so Wedding booked in to see an ear, nose and throat specialist on Monday.

As soon as the doctor looked inside his ear, according to Wedding, she said: "Oh my god, I think you have an insect in your ear."

"In that moment I realized every movement I'd felt over the weekend was the cockroach moving around in my ear. I instantly thought of the fact I had just been pumping hot air into my head and cooking a cockroach in my ear canal all weekend. It made me feel sick," he said.

The doctor extracted the dead cockroach in a procedure that took less than five minutes.