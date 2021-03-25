A huge ship is blocking Egypt's Suez Canal, and it could get costly

Allianz said ships "face costly and lengthy deviations if canal is not opened soon." Diverting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope in the southern tip of Africa would add roughly two weeks to their journeys.

Danish shipping company Maersk said that seven of its vessels have been affected. Four are already in the canal system and another three are waiting to enter.

"The incident continues to create long tailbacks on the waterway, stopping vessels from passing and causing delays," it said in a statement.

The episode has also injected volatility into oil markets, which have been under pressure recently as investors weigh supply and demand heading into the next phase of the pandemic.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, shot up nearly 6% on Wednesday as traders raced to assess the ramifications of the blockage. Prices fell back again Thursday, and were last down 1.4% to $63.55 per barrel.

In a note to clients, Commerzbank — citing analytics firm Vortexa — said that 10 oil tankers with 13 million barrels of crude on board are currently stuck in the Suez canal.

"This equates roughly to the amount of oil produced in one day by Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the two largest OPEC producers," the German bank said.