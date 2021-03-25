A huge ship is blocking Egypt's Suez Canal, and it could get costly

Tug boats are working to free a large container ship stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal, halting traffic through one of the busiest and most important waterways in the world.
What's happening: Work continues to clear sand and mud away from the Ever Given, a 224,000-ton vessel that ran aground after 40-knot winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility and poor navigation.
Ending the dramatic traffic jam, which has prevented dozens of ships from passing through, will not be easy. The effort could take "days to weeks," according to the CEO of Boskalis, whose sister company SMIT Salvage is now working to dislodge the ship.
Big picture: About 10% of global trade passes through the Suez Canal, according to Allianz, a top shipping insurer. Lloyd's List, a shipping industry journal, said that nearly 19,000 vessels transited the artery last year.
The incident comes at an extremely difficult moment for global supply chains. The pandemic has snarled global shipping, leaving empty containers stranded in the wrong places. Meanwhile, carmakers are scrambling to address a global chip shortage that has forced the closure of plants in multiple countries.
Allianz said ships "face costly and lengthy deviations if canal is not opened soon." Diverting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope in the southern tip of Africa would add roughly two weeks to their journeys.
Danish shipping company Maersk said that seven of its vessels have been affected. Four are already in the canal system and another three are waiting to enter.
"The incident continues to create long tailbacks on the waterway, stopping vessels from passing and causing delays," it said in a statement.
The episode has also injected volatility into oil markets, which have been under pressure recently as investors weigh supply and demand heading into the next phase of the pandemic.
Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, shot up nearly 6% on Wednesday as traders raced to assess the ramifications of the blockage. Prices fell back again Thursday, and were last down 1.4% to $63.55 per barrel.
In a note to clients, Commerzbank — citing analytics firm Vortexa — said that 10 oil tankers with 13 million barrels of crude on board are currently stuck in the Suez canal.
"This equates roughly to the amount of oil produced in one day by Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the two largest OPEC producers," the German bank said.
Time is of the essence as the jam drags on, with the buildup poised to get worse by the day. But for now, oil traders are trying their best to look past the disruption.