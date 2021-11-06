A look at the state of play at the climate talks in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.

Laurent Fabius, the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began Oct. 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement.”

But negotiators were still struggling late Saturday to put together a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the second week of the talks. Here's the state of play in four main areas halfway through the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow:

TOP RESULT FROM THE CONFERENCE

Each Conference of the Parties, or COP, ends with a general statement. It's as much a political declaration as a statement of intent about where countries agree the effort to combat climate change is heading.