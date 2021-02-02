 Skip to main content
A Moscow court has agreed to send Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison, finds he violated probation terms
AP

A Moscow court has agreed to send Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison, finds he violated probation terms

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has agreed to send Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison, finds he violated probation terms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

