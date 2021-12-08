A new era: Scholz set to replace Merkel as Germany's leader

Scholz has signaled continuity in foreign policy, saying the government will stand up for a strong European Union and nurture the trans-Atlantic alliance.

The alliance brings both opportunities and risks for all the participants, perhaps most of all the Greens. After 16 years in opposition, they will have to prove that they can achieve their overarching aim of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in a three-way alliance with partners who may have other priorities.

Green co-leader Robert Habeck will be Scholz's vice chancellor, heading a revamped economy and climate ministry. The government's No. 3 official will be Christian Lindner, the finance minister and leader of the Free Democrats, who insisted that the coalition reject tax hikes and looser curbs on running up debt.

The incoming government is portraying itself as a departure in both style and substance from the “grand coalitions” of Germany's traditional big parties that Merkel led for all but four years of her tenure, with the Social Democrats as junior partners.