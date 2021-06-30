A traveler's checklist for Thailand's Phuket sandbox program

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Starting Thursday, Thailand will welcome back international visitors -- as long as they are vaccinated -- to its famous southern resort island of Phuket without having to be cooped up in a hotel room for a 14-day quarantine.

Those planning to see the rest of Thailand must stay a minimum of two weeks during which they will be free to roam the island, where preparations include having a major proportion of the local population inoculated for COVID-19. Those passing through en route to other countries can book shorter stays.

After a stay of 14 days or more, visitors will be able to travel relatively freely elsewhere in Thailand -- subject to the same health restrictions as Thai travelers.

The “Phuket sandbox” program is open to visitors from 63 countries and three territories rated by Thailand as low or medium risk for COVID-19. Requirements beyond nationality are more complicated and involve a fair amount of paperwork, in addition to being subject to changes.

The most up-to-date and detailed information will generally be available from the website of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, at www.tatnews.org, or from the nearest Thai Embassy.