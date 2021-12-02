A weary pope urges Cyprus to welcome migrants, heal division

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis praised the “mosaic” of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century.

Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. It's an exhortation that is frequently falling on deaf ears as countries on Europe’s borders increasingly shut their doors to newcomers fleeing war, oppression and poverty.

Francis is expected to echo the call when he returns Sunday to Lesbos, Greece, where he made headlines in 2016 when he brought a dozen Syrian refugees home with him aboard the papal plane. Francis is arranging a similar transfer this time around: Around 50 migrants in Cyprus have been identified for transfer to Italy, though they won’t join him on the plane home but will be resettled in the coming weeks, Cypriot officials say.

Upon arrival in Nicosia, Francis recalled that migrants had enriched the island’s faith communities, who are dominated by Orthodox Christians but also include Maronite and Latin rite Catholics. A weary-looking pope made his first stop at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace.