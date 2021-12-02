A weary pope urges Cyprus to welcome migrants, heal division

Grace Enjei, 24, right, and Daniel Ejuba, 20, migrants from Cameroon, sit in a blue tent behind the House of Cooperation located inside a United Nations-controlled buffer zone cutting across Nicosia, the capital of ethnically divided Cyprus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Cameroonian asylum seekers crossed from the island's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north about six months ago and got stuck in the buffer zone amid a Cypriot government crackdown on migrants crossing the porous buffer zone.
Pope Francis greets the journalists onboard the papal plane on the occasion of his five-day pastoral visit to Cyprus and Greece, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Pope Francis attends a ceremony at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Graces in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis' trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between Francis' Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference onboard the papal plane on the occasion of his five-day pastoral visit to Cyprus and Greece, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Migrants wait in line to register for tickets to attend an outdoor Mass Pope Francis will celebrate on the second day of a three-day trip to Cyprus, outside the Holy Cross Catholic Church that lies along a United Nations controlled buffer zone cutting across ethnically divided Cyprus' capital Nicosia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Migration will be front and center for the pope's trip to Greece and Cyprus that is also coping with a rise in refugees so significant that the government is seeking to stop processing asylum claims.
Pope Francis arrives at the airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis' trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between Francis' Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
By NICOLE WINFIELD and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis praised the “mosaic” of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century.
Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. It's an exhortation that is frequently falling on deaf ears as countries on Europe’s borders increasingly shut their doors to newcomers fleeing war, oppression and poverty.
Francis is expected to echo the call when he returns Sunday to Lesbos, Greece, where he made headlines in 2016 when he brought a dozen Syrian refugees home with him aboard the papal plane. Francis is arranging a similar transfer this time around: Around 50 migrants in Cyprus have been identified for transfer to Italy, though they won’t join him on the plane home but will be resettled in the coming weeks, Cypriot officials say.
Upon arrival in Nicosia, Francis recalled that migrants had enriched the island’s faith communities, who are dominated by Orthodox Christians but also include Maronite and Latin rite Catholics. A weary-looking pope made his first stop at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace.
“This face of the church reflects Cyprus’ own place in the European continent: it is a land of golden fields, an island caressed by the waves of the sea, but above all else a history of intertwined peoples, a mosaic of encounters” he told the gathering of Catholic leaders.