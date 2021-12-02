A weary pope urges Greek, Turkish Cypriots to heal division

Grace Enjei, 24, right, and Daniel Ejuba, 20, migrants from Cameroon, sit in a blue tent behind the House of Cooperation located inside a United Nations-controlled buffer zone cutting across Nicosia, the capital of ethnically divided Cyprus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Cameroonian asylum seekers crossed from the island's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north about six months ago and got stuck in the buffer zone amid a Cypriot government crackdown on migrants crossing the porous buffer zone.
Grace Enjei, 24, a migrant from Cameroon, wipes her tears next to a tent behind the House of Cooperation located inside a United Nations-controlled buffer zone cutting across Nicosia, the capital of ethnically divided Cyprus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Cameroonian asylum seekers crossed from the island's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north about six months ago and got stuck in the buffer zone amid a Cypriot government crackdown on migrants crossing the porous buffer zone.
Pope Francis attends a ceremony at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Graces in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis' trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between Francis' Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis, right, shakes hands with Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai during a ceremony at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Graces in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis' trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between Francis' Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis arrives to attend a ceremony at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Graces in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis' trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between Francis' Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference onboard the papal plane on the occasion of his five-day pastoral visit to Cyprus and Greece, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Migrants wait in line to register for tickets to attend an outdoor Mass Pope Francis will celebrate on the second day of a three-day trip to Cyprus, outside the Holy Cross Catholic Church that lies along a United Nations controlled buffer zone cutting across ethnically divided Cyprus' capital Nicosia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Migration will be front and center for the pope's trip to Greece and Cyprus that is also coping with a rise in refugees so significant that the government is seeking to stop processing asylum claims.
Pope Francis arrives at the airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis' trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between Francis' Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis arrives to attend a ceremony at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Graces in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis' trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between Francis' Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis, left, shakes hands with the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis leaves the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades review the honor guard at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis delivers a speech at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
A woman records a video the speech of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis leaves the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
Pope Francis listens the statements of the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe's borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.
By NICOLE WINFIELD and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday urged Greek Cypriots and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to resume talks on reunifying the Mediterranean island nation, saying threats and shows of force were only prolonging the “terrible laceration” its people have endured for nearly a half-century.
A weary-looking Francis made the appeal as he arrived in the ethnically divided Cypriot capital at the start of a five-day visit that will also take him to Greece, a similarly Orthodox majority country on Europe’s southeastern edge.
“Let us nurture hope by the power of gestures, rather than by gestures of power,” Francis told Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and other government leaders.
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes the Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the north, where Ankara maintains more than 35,000 troops.
Prospects for unifying the island have rarely been as bleak as they are now, after the Turkish Cypriots, under their newly elected leader Ersin Tatar, changed tack to demanded recognition of a separate state before any peace deal can even be discussed.
Previously both sides had agreed — with a United Nations Security Council endorsement — that any deal would be based on a two-zone federation of a Turkish Cypriot zone in the north and a Greek Cypriot one in the south, with one federal government regulating core ministries including defense and foreign affairs.