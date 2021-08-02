Activists: Belarus sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland

“If she decides to accept it, we’ll do our maximum to help her,” he wrote.

The Belarus National Olympic Committee has been led for more than 25 years by President Lukashenko and his son, Viktor.

Both Lukashenkos are banned from the Tokyo Olympics by the IOC, which investigated complaints from athletes that they faced reprisals and intimidation in fallout from protests since last August after the country’s disputed presidential election.

A spokeswoman for the Belarus Olympic team did not respond to a request for comment.

In May, Belarussian authorities were accused of diverting a passenger plane to Minsk in order to detain journalist and activist Raman Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend.

The elder Lukashenko maintained that there was a bomb threat against the plane and that’s why a fighter jet was scrambled to force it to land, but European Union leaders denounced it as an act of air piracy.

Pratasevich, who ran a channel on a messaging app used to organize demonstrations against Lukashenko’s rule, left his homeland in 2019 to try to escape the reach of the Belarusian KGB and ended up in Lithuania.