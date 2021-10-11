 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest
0 comments
AP

Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters chained themselves to an oil-spattered effigy of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his London office on Monday, urging him to block plans to drill for oil west of the Shetland Islands.

Some 40 protesters organized by Greenpeace called for Johnson to reject Siccar Point Energy's application for a permit to drill at the Cambo oil field off the northwest coast of Scotland. Sixteen demonstrators locked themselves to the effigy and oil barrels in protest.

London's Metropolitan Police arrested seven people on suspicion of obstructing the road.

The British government is under pressure to reject plans to develop Cambo as it prepares to host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Ahead of the conference, which begins on Oct. 31, Johnson has called on countries around the world to present ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help keep global temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

———

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Have a bash!' - the World Conker Championships take place in England

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Have a bash!' - the World Conker Championships take place in England

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News