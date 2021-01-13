Advocacy group: Biden should revamp US human rights policy

Under Trump, the "occasional U.S. condemnation of human rights in places like Venezuela, Cuba or Iran rang hollow when parallel praise was bestowed on the likes of Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia...or Israel,” Roth said.

“To sum it up, Donald Trump was a disaster for human rights," he said, while insisting it “would be naive” to treat a Biden presidency as a cure-all.

Roth cited past policies like George W. Bush’s “War on Terror” as well as intensified drone strikes and surveillance under Barack Obama, saying Biden should look to cement human rights into U.S. policy for the long term.

He said Biden should also “allow justice to pursue its course with respect to Trump to show that the president is not above the law, resisting the ‘look forward, not back' rationale that Obama used to ignore torture under Bush.”

Roth said social media platforms “did the right thing, and perhaps even belatedly" by suspending Trump's accounts, arguing that the president had used them to “encourage white supremacists, to foment hatred, obviously to spread lies about –- the big lie about — his supposed electoral win.”

“But most important: To foment the mob that attacked the Capitol,” he added.