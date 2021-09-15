 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Afghan charity workers find safety in North Macedonia
0 comments
AP

Afghan charity workers find safety in North Macedonia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A group of 44 evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in North Macedonia Wednesday to receive temporary shelter, under an international effort to assist people considered to be at risk under Taliban rule.

Most of the evacuees worked for the “Turquoise Mountain” charity co-founded by Britain’s Prince Charles to teach traditional Afghan crafts.

After arriving on a flight from Qatar, the Afghans were tested for COVID-19 and taken to hotels near the capital, Skopje.

North Macedonia has agreed to temporarily host at least 750 Afghans who worked with U.S.-led international forces, as well as students, journalists and employees of non-governmental organizations.

The first group of 149 Afghan men, women and children arrived in late August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These child handprints could be the oldest human art ever discovered

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles
World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

World

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

  • Updated

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government.

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper
World

Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank will dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.

World

Greece approves tough penalties for bogus COVID certificates

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced tough penalties for the issuing of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates after a worker at a state vaccination center was suspended for allegedly helping several dozen people acquire bogus documents.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

Watch Now: Related Video

This town built around a desert oasis wows residents and visitors alike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News