Afghan under watch in France convicted for trip into town

Four of the five placed under surveillance after arriving in France were close to a man suspected of links to the Taliban, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said. That man, who has remained in the restricted zone, admitted belonging to the Taliban. He bore arms at a blockade in Kabul, the interior minister said this week, but also helped in the evacuation of the French Embassy, assisting the French army, citizens and journalists.

French intelligence agents were tracking the five via geopositioning and saw on Monday that one of them had left his restricted zone, Darmanin said on Tuesday.

He arrived in Paris last weekend and was immediately placed under watch, along with the four others, at the hotel east of Paris, and ordered not to leave.

The interior minister, who ordered the special surveillance for the five, insisted in an interview Tuesday with France Info that there were no slip-ups in checking evacuees.

The main suspect slipped through the cracks in the chaotic evacuation last weekend, but Darmanin said he was identified during a thorough identity check at the French air base in Abu Dhabi, used by France as a transit point for evacuees.

By Wednesday night, France had evacuated more than 2,000 Afghans and more than 100 French, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.