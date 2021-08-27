Afghanistan's top high school graduate fears for her future

She grew up in a middle-class family in rural, eastern Afghanistan, where medical care is still lacking despite two decades of international development aid. When she was 7, her diabetic father died after a doctor gave him an overdose of insulin, she said.

That made her want to be the kind of doctor who doesn't make mistakes.

The family moved to Kabul in 2015, where there are fewer social restrictions on women. Her family pooled their resources to support her studies. They describe her as a quiet kid who would spend long hours reading and studying math.

This year's exams — Afghanistan's version of the SAT — were held before the takeover. She got the highest score of anyone in the country, out of about 174,000 boys and girls, according to the National Examination Authority. That secured her a spot at the Kabul University of Medical Sciences, the country's top school of medicine.

An entire generation of Afghan women have benefited from the Western-backed order established after the 2001 U.S.-led invasion drove the Taliban from power.

When the militants last ruled the country, women were forbidden to attend school or work outside the home. They could only go outside if accompanied by a male relative, and even then they had to wear the all-encompassing burqa.