After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap

It fired over 4,000 rockets toward Israeli cities during the fighting, while Israeli warplanes struck some 1,000 targets in Gaza. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians living in Hamas-ruled Gaza, and parts of the territory suffered heavy damage.

“Today, by the grace of Allah, after this victory of May 2021, our Palestinian cause is making tangible and clear progress," Sinwar said.

Speaking to foreign reporters on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that any reconstruction of Gaza would depend on progress in the issue of returning captive Israelis held by Hamas.

“We are willing to help with fixing the area, rebuilding it, construction, etc. But it’s conditioned with the return of our boys back home, the abducted soldiers," he said.

Gantz also said the rules have changed in Israel's dealings with Hamas and vowed a much harsher response to any violations of the new cease-fire.

“We will brutally retaliate, but we will do it in our own time and will not accept the previous reality to show itself again,” he said.