After massive Greek fires, retired admiral to head security
AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government has replaced ministers in charge of public security and health in the wake of massive wildfires and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that have caused widespread discontent.

In a cabinet reshuffle announced Tuesday, retired admiral Evangelos Apostolakis was named as head of a newly created Civil Protection Ministry that will also be in charge of firefighting operations. The 64-year-old had served as minister of defense under a previous government as well as as head of the Greek armed forces.

Fueled by heatwaves, fires destroyed more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 sq miles) in southern Greece, while huge blazes also hit nearby Italy and Turkey.

Recent opinion polls suggest conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has maintained a strong lead over his main rival, the left-wing Syriza party. But most voters believe the fires were mishandled. Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis, who had previously led the firefighting effort, was replaced by Panagiotis Theodorikakos Vasilis Kikilias will move from the ministry of health to tourism, and be replaced by Athanasios Plevris.

