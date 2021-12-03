Against all odds, disabled teen gymnast in Bosnia excels

VISOKO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Sara Becarevic was born without a lower left arm in Bosnia, a poor Balkan country notorious for the large-scale social and economic exclusion of people with disabilities. Still, it never occurred to her that that could stop her from pursuing her dream of becoming an internationally recognized rhythmic gymnast.

Sara says the sport has enchanted her since she was a toddler and watched the world championships on television. It didn't take her long to try to imitate the moves at home. Fast forward almost 11 years and Sara, who turns 14 on Dec. 16, is winning medals for her club, Visoko, named after the small Bosnian city where she was born.

“Some people said that it was impossible, that I couldn't do it, but I can,” Sara said.

“I don't care about what others say, my own sense of what I can achieve is the only thing that matters."

Neither rhythmic nor artistic gymnastics is represented in the Paralympics, so in order to compete in her chosen sport, Sara has no choice but to compete against able-bodied athletes. She handles the equipment used in the sport with her right arm and the remaining part of her left arm, turning cartwheels with ease despite her disability.