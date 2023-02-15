In Turkey, a 77-year-old woman was pulled alive from the rubble 212 hours after the earthquake. Her miraculous story is one of the very few as rescue teams start to wind down their efforts.
spotlight
Aid workers continue to send help from around the world to Turkey and Syria
- VideoElephant
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an unidentified object flying high over northern Canada,…
Survivors struggle to stay warm and fed as earthquake death toll reaches 20,000. Here's the latest from Turkey and Syria
Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for foo…
At least 45 government officials were accused of corruption in the past two decades, the AP found.
Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius cited the incident to urge parliament to approve a pending bill explicitly banning Holocaust denial.
Police have charged a bus driver with first-degree murder after he drove his vehicle at a high speed into a day care center north of Montreal,…