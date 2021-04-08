Albania air traffic controllers probed of abuse of post

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — About two dozen Albanian air traffic controllers have been questioned by police on suspicion of abuse of post following their strike over a pay dispute which blocked the country’s only international airport, a lawyer and the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

Albania’s government sent troops and police a day earlier to clear striking controllers out of the flight control tower and their offices.

Twenty-four controllers were questioned by police overnight, according to lawyer Rezart Kthupi.

Tirana prosecutor’s office said if they are convicted of abuse of post they could face up to seven years in prison.

The airport suspended 19 flights on Wednesday and it is not clear when flights might resume. The civilian air traffic controllers had said their “incapability of working under stress” would continue for 24 hours.

The government has asked Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku to get air traffic back in action, including hiring foreign controllers.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said the strike was illegal.